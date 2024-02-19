Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Feb 19, 2024 07:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 07:15 PM

Bangladesh

Domestic help in Dhaka falls to her death

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Feb 19, 2024 07:14 PM
A 40-year-old woman died after falling from the rooftop of a building in the capital's Malibagh area this morning.

The deceased Anwara Begum from Brahmanbaria, had been working at the residence of Md Tariqul Islam, assistant commissioner of DB police, Mirpur Zone.

"While walking on the roof of the 10-storey building in Malibagh's Railgate area around 11:30 am, she slipped and fell on the ground, becoming seriously injured," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahjahanpur Police Station Sujit Kumar Saha said.

On information, police rushed to the spot and took her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared her dead.

The body was kept in the hospital morgue for an autopsy, added the OC.

The exact cause of death will be known after autopsy, he said.

