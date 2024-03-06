DoE mobile court attacked amid drive

At least six people including a policeman were injured as miscreants allegedly attacked a mobile court team of Department of Environment during a drive against an illegal brick kiln yesterday.

Police arrested a person in connection with the incident that took place in Chirirbandar upazila of Dinajpur in the afternoon.

According to the local witnesses and police, a mobile court of DoE led by magistrate Sultana Saleha Sumi went Purba Saitara village in the upazila to conduct drive against MH Bricks.

As the owners failed to show relevant documents, the mobile court fined them Tk 4 lakh, and ordered to demolish the kiln.

Suddenly, workers of the brick kiln launched an attack, hurling brick chips at the DoE team, leaving six people injured and also a vehicle.

Additional police force later took the situation under control.

AKM Shariful Haq, UNO of Chirirbandar upazila, confirmed the matter.

"We conducted drives against three other brick kilns before, but never faced such incident," said magistrate Sultana Saleha Sumi.

"Police detained one person in connection with the attack. Filing of a case is underway," said Abul Hasnat Khan, officer-in-charge of Chirirbandar Police Station.

This was, however, the second such incident in Dinajpur within a week.

Md Khairul Islam, beat officer of Nawabganj Forest Range under Dinajpur, was injured during drive to evict land grabbers inside the forest area in Nawabganj upazila on February 28.

He was later admitted at M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for treatment.

A case was also filed against 12 people on February 29.