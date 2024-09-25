DoE issues legal notice over illegal canal filling in Habiganj after DS report

The Department of Environment (DoE) has issued a legal notice to several individuals accused of illegally filling a government canal adjacent to the bypass road in Habiganj municipality.

The canal, approximately 100 feet wide, is vital to the city's drainage system.

The notice demands an immediate halt to all filling activities and requires a formal response within seven working days, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

This action follows a report titled "Govt Canal Being Filled Up in Habiganj," published by this newspaper last Monday, which highlighted the issue.

Signed by Deputy Director Akhtaruzzaman, the notice emphasises the environmental damage and pollution caused by the unauthorised filling, which was conducted without the necessary environmental clearance.

The individuals named in the notice include Sunil Banik, his nephew Saurab Banik, Dulal Roy Chowdhury, and Zainal Abedin. They are required to explain their actions, with the risk of legal consequences if their responses are deemed unsatisfactory.

Local residents reported that Sunil Banik, an American expatriate, along with others, has filled around 200 feet of the canal, reportedly to improve access to his property. Residents claim soil was dumped by trucks during the night. The illegal activity was first brought to attention by Habiganj municipality councilor Shah Salauddin, who notified local environmental authorities after witnessing the canal filling.