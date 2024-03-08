DoE forms probe body to assess damage

The Department of Environment (DoE) yesterday formed a five-member probe body to determine the environmental damages caused by the fire at privately-owned S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Ltd in Chattogram's Karnaphuli.

The probe body has been tasked with submitting its report to the DoE director general within the next seven working days, reports BSS.

The committee will assess the harmful effects of Monday's fire on the environment and biodiversity to determine the amount of compensation. Additionally, it will recommend measures to mitigate and prevent such incidents in the future, as stated in a notification issued by the DoE yesterday.

DoE Director of Chattogram Region Hillol Biswas has been made the convenor of the committee.

Other members of the committee are Dr Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, Professor, Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences at Chittagong University; Dr Asiful Haque, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering and Director, Institute of River, Harbor and Environmental Sciences at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology; and DoE deputy director (Chattogram) Md Kamrul Hasan.

DoE deputy director (Chattogram) Ferdous Anwar has been made member secretary, the notification added.

According to media reports, different aquatic species in the Karnaphuli river is dying as huge amount of burnt sugar from the refinery contaminated the water.

Refinery officials claim that the fire burnt around 100,000 tonnes of raw sugar, which experts deem highly toxic.

While the blaze was brought under control at around 11:00pm Monday, it is yet to be doused completely, said fire service officials.

Prof Dr Mahmudur Rahman, former director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said the incident would severely damage the river's ecological balance.