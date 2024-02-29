DoE demolishes three illegal brick kilns

The Department of Environment demolished three illegal brick kilns in Ulipur upazila, Kurigram yesterday.

MM Brick at Gorai Pachpir, HM Brick at Siddharta Maltibari and MRB Eco Brick at Nirashi Tabakpur were being operated without any approval from DoE.

The brick kiln owners were also fined Tk 12 lakh, said officials.

Rangpur Divisional Director of DoE and Executive Magistrate Syed Farhad Hossain conducted the mobile court drive.

Police and fire service personnel were present at that time.