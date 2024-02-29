Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Kurigram
Thu Feb 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 07:32 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

DoE demolishes three illegal brick kilns

Our Correspondent, Kurigram
Thu Feb 29, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 07:32 AM

The Department of Environment demolished three illegal brick kilns in Ulipur upazila, Kurigram yesterday.

MM Brick at Gorai Pachpir, HM Brick at Siddharta Maltibari and MRB Eco Brick at Nirashi Tabakpur were being operated without any approval from DoE.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The brick kiln owners were also fined Tk 12 lakh, said officials.

Rangpur Divisional Director of DoE and Executive Magistrate Syed Farhad Hossain conducted the mobile court drive.

Police and fire service personnel were present at that time.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের নতুন দাম ফেব্রুয়ারি থেকেই কার্যকর: নসরুল হামিদ

আজকেই বিদ্যুৎ বিভাগ এই সংক্রান্ত প্রজ্ঞাপন প্রকাশ করবে বলেও জানান প্রতিমন্ত্রী।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

আজকে মানুষ বাজার করতে না পেরে ঘরে ফিরে যায়: মঈন খান

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification