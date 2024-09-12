Doctors strike continues after assault over patient’s death at Cox’s Bazar hospital

Medical services at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital have been disrupted since yesterday morning due to a complete shutdown by doctors following an attack on a doctor by the relatives of a patient who allegedly died due to improper treatment.

Following the attack yesterday, doctors and staffers went on strike, shutting down all medical services except the emergency department, which resumed in the afternoon after a team from the army visited the hospital.

Other departments remained closed, leaving many patients unable to access treatment. Some have been forced to seek medical care at private hospitals and clinics.

Doctors at the hospital staged a protest around 11:00am this morning for two hours, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack and permanent security measures for medical staff.

The protest was joined by intern doctors, medical students, nurses, and other hospital employees.

A rally was held at the hospital premises before protesters marched to the office of the Superintendent of Police.

Shah Talal Mahmud Dihan, an intern doctor, said, "Our doctor was brutally beaten. The hospital was vandalised. But the hospital authorities did not file any case. A case has to be filed by the hospital authorities today. Besides, we will not go back to the hospital unless the safety of the doctors is ensured".

Dr Mong Ting Yeo, superintendent of the hospital, told the reporters that a committee had been formed to investigate the incident and a case would be filed.

"If the safety of the doctors is not ensured, medical services beyond the emergency department will remain suspended," he added.

The incident occurred after a patient, Aziz, died at the hospital's CCU yesterday morning.

According to the patient's relatives, Aziz died after receiving a painkiller injection, which they claim was administered incorrectly.

In response, they attacked Dr Sajeeb Kazi, beating him and vandalising parts of the hospital, including the ICU and CCU.

CCTV footage from the hospital shows several individuals assaulting Dr Sajeeb, dragging him from the second floor to the ground floor, where the beating continued until he lost consciousness.

The injured doctor is now under treatment.

Police have detained four suspects, Tahsin Mohammad Reza, 25, Tamim Mohammad Reza, 22, Saidul Latif Saqib, 24, and Saif Bin Samrat, 24, in connection with the attack.