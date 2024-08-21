Doctors protest at Shaheed Minar against decision to recognise medical diplomas

Hundreds of doctors and intern doctors staged a demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka for five hours today, raising a nine-point demand against the recent decision of the Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BMDC).

BMDC has decided to recognise medical assistants with Diploma in MATS (Medical Assistant Training School), DMF (Diploma in Medical Faculty), and LMF (Licentiate of Medical Faculty) qualifications as "Diploma Medical Practitioners", reports our correspondent.

The demonstration, titled "March to BMDC", began at 10:00am, with doctors from various healthcare institutions participating."Doctor is not just a matter of identity; it is a matter of qualification. Those who do not have this qualification cannot identify themselves as doctors. Technologists are helpful but are by no means doctors," said Prof Nurul Amin, principal of Sapporo Dental College and Hospital.

The protesters also voiced grievances about the non-payment of salaries and allowances by some medical colleges and demanded that such institutions be held accountable, with the possibility of closure if necessary.

Among their nine demands are restricting the title of "Dr" to individuals who hold MBBS or BDS degrees, curbing the prevalance healthcare service providers that lack qualified doctors, and enforcing stricter regulations on pharmacies that sell medicines without prescriptions.

Additionally, they called for the establishment of a separate council for diploma medical practitioners, a standardised salary structure for private-sector doctors, including medical officers, senior medical officers, assistant registrars, and registrars, and promotion based on experience.

They also demanded the need for ensuring that only qualified doctors provide medical services in private hospitals, along with the creation of health protection laws and guidelines.

The protesters also demanded that only the BMDC should have the authority to address allegations of medical malpractice.