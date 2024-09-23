Doctors protest discrimination in health sector

A group of doctors yesterday staged demonstration and sit-in programme on the Directorate General of Health Services premises in Dhaka's Mohakhali, protesting what they claimed as 16 years of discrimination within the health sector.

The demonstration, under the banner of Anti-Discrimination Doctors' Society, began at around 12:30pm.

Speakers alleged that thousands of doctors were not promoted or posted during the previous government due to their opposing views, and asserted that they will no longer tolerate any form of discrimination.

"A list of the doctors who faced discrimination was submitted to the DGHS in mid-August, but no step has yet been taken to this end," said Abdul Qadir Noman, legal affairs secretary of National Doctors' Forum.

S Sharif, academic secretary of NDF, alleged that the previous regime's influence still persists within the health ministry and DGHS.