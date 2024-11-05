Doctors demand resignation of Rangpur Medical College's principal

Observe 2-hour work abstention today

Doctors at Rangpur Medical College and Hospital carried out a two-hour work abstention this morning, demanding the removal of Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman from his role as the medical college's principal.

All indoor and outdoor services remained suspended from 8:00am to 10:00am, causing immense sufferings to the patients.

They warned of a complete shutdown beginning tomorrow if their demand is not met.

Meanwhile, all academic activities, accept scheduled exams, at the medical college have also been suspended since this morning.

On Sunday, doctors, students, and staff organised a protest march on the college campus, issuing a 48-hour ultimatum for the principal's resignation. From the programme, Associate Professor Dr Shariful Islam Mondal from the department of medicine, announced the two-hour work abstention for today and full shutdown for tomorrow, if their demand remains unmet.

He accused Dr Mahfuzar of securing his post through "fascism" and influencing forensic reports related to the death of student Abu Sayed under the previous AL-led government, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Protests against the principals' appointment began on October 30, when demonstrators locked his office. Protesters claimed that, in his former role as the vice principal, Dr Mahfuzar opposed student-led anti-discrimination efforts and pressured examiners to alter the forensic report on Sayed's death following a police action near Begum Rokeya University in July.

In response, a counter-protest was held on Sunday at the Rangpur Press Club, where supporters -- including former students and Rangpur residents -- defended Dr Mahfuzar, calling the allegations "baseless" and claiming that opposition to his appointment was "unfair".

Dr Mahfuzar was formally appointed as principal on October 29.