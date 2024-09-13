Doctors continue strike

Medical services at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital have been severely disrupted since Wednesday morning due to a complete shutdown by doctors.

The work abstention comes in protest of an attack on a doctor by relatives of a patient who allegedly died due to mistreatment.

Services in the emergency department resumed later on Wednesday afternoon after an army team visited the hospital. But other departments remained closed as of yesterday, leaving many patients unable to receive treatment and forcing some to seek care at private hospitals and clinics.

Around 11:00am yesterday, doctors, intern doctors, medical students, nurses, and other hospital employees staged a two-hour protest.

They demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack and permanent security measures for medical staff.

The protest included a rally at the hospital, followed by a march to the office of the police superintendent

Shah Talal Mahmud Dihan, an intern doctor, said, "Our colleague was brutally beaten, and the hospital was vandalised. The authorities have yet to file a case. We insist that a case be filed immediately and that we will not return to work until the safety of doctors is ensured."

Dr Mong Ting Yeo, the hospital superintendent, confirmed that a committee had been formed to investigate the incident and that a case would be filed.

"If safety of the doctors is not guaranteed, services beyond the emergency department will remain suspended," he added.

Police have detained four suspects—Tahsin Mohammad Reza, 25, Tamim Mohammad Reza, 22, Saidul Latif Saqib, 24, and Saif Bin Samrat, 24—connected to the attack.