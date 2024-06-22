Docs, engineers grab a third of civil admin jobs

More and more medical, engineering graduates opt for BCS general cadre

The general cadre jobs in the civil service has become so lucrative that even medical and engineering graduates are queuing up for it, relinquishing a career in the two highly specialised fields.

Around 30 percent of the general cadres appointed through the last three Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations graduated from either medical colleges or engineering universities, according to data from the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PCS).

The government spends a lot of money on students of medicine and engineering, and the skills they acquire are important for the country, Brac University's Distinguished Professor Mohammad Kaykobad said, adding that the knowledge and investment are wasted when the graduates choose civil service.

"Our country does not have enough resources to invest here and there with no expectation for a return," said the professor who taught at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) for over 40 years.

Administrative power, perks, quick promotions, and what is perceived as a discrimination against non-admin cadres are the reasons why graduates gravitate towards the general cadre, said several bureaucrats.

In the 43rd BCS, the new administration officers included 183 engineers and 25 doctors, which is 32.24 percent of the total, according to PSC sources.

The trend was similar in the 40th and 41st BCS.

"This indicates that meritorious students find jobs in administration most lucrative. It damages the balance in society," Dhaka University Prof Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury told The Daily Star.

The 14 categories of general BCS include administration, police and foreign services while the 13 categories of technical BCS include education and health. Any university graduate can participate in the recruitment tests for general cadre.

WHY IS GENERAL CADRE SO POPULAR?

In the 41st BCS, 36,098 engineering and 22,715 medical graduates applied for jobs under the general cadre while in the 43rd BCS, 47,315 engineering and 15,665 medical graduates vied for the jobs.

A PSC official said the number of applications from doctors fell in the 43rd BCS because the preceding BCS tests were held to recruit only doctors: 4,000 physicians were hired from 31,026 applicants.

"It is widely known that the administration officers reign over others. They have the chance to become top bureaucrats at the ministries," said a PSC official, requesting anonymity.

An officer in the foreign service told The Daily Star that he graduated from a medical college.

A medical graduate, who first joined the information cadre and then the foreign service cadre, said, "A foreign service officer gets additional benefits when posted abroad. The ones appointed in a developed country can get their children enrolled at good schools. This is only one of many other incentives."

He said that an admin cadre official is likely to get promotions fast and become a upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).

"But doctors, engineers and many other cadre officials have to wait for years for a promotion. In most cases, they work under the younger admin cadre colleagues. It is discrimination."

SM Golam Kibria, former president of BCS Information Association, said while some 13 the BCS administration cadre officers have been appointed as secretaries -- the top grade for a bureaucrat -- the officers of the same batch of education cadre have reached up to the 4th grade and health cadre officers have reached up to the 3rd grade.

Prof Baizid Khoorshid Riaz, additional director general of the Directorate General of Medical Education, said the facilities for the medical cadres are fewer.

"A deputy secretary gets a car loan without interest and another Tk 50,000 per month to bear the cost of driver, fuel and maintenance, but a professor is not entitled to such a facility. Besides, an admin cadre gets promotion almost regularly while others need to go door to door for their promotions" he said.

Serajul Islam Choudhury said medical professionals switching to other fields is alarming when the country is facing a dearth of doctors, especially in rural areas.

"It's a pity that they [doctors] will go to the village as public servants, but not to provide health service to the people."

Contacted, PSC Chairman Sohorab Hossain said he has nothing to comment on the issue.

The commission recommends candidates to those in the merit list as per the rules, he said.