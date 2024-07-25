State minster Arafat vows to bring to book all miscreants involved in recent violence

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat yesterday said all the miscreants, who were involved in the violence and terrorist activities in the name of the quota movement, must be brought to book.

"We have formed a judicial committee which will thoroughly investigate everything," the junior minister told reporters who work for the foreign media after visiting BTV headquarters today.

Referring to the destruction carried out by the miscreants at BTV headquarters, he said, "When I went inside, it looked like a war zone."

"You can see how they invaded this building and started vandalism and arson," he said to the foreign media workers.

The government has attributed the arson attacks and mindless vandalism to BNP-Jamaat.

Asked if he thinks the mayhem was carried out by students, he said, "You are standing right here on the site of destruction. What does it tell you? Do you think the students did this?"