‘Do not take office’

BNP forum asks its leaders who won SCBA polls

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum has asked four of its leaders, who won this year's Supreme Court Bar Association election, not to accept the responsibilities of their respective posts.

The prohibition came from the pro-BNP lawyers' forum yesterday, citing fraudulence, vote rigging, and fabricated polls results.

BJAF President AJ Mohammad Ali and Secretary General Kayser Kamal sent a letter to the four lawyers in this regard.

At a meeting on March 24, BJAF decided to reject the SCBA election results and continue movement demanding reelection, according to the letter.

Of the four lawyers, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon won the post of president, and Md Shafiqul Islam, Fatima Akter, and Syed Fazle Elahi Avi won the posts of executive members in the March 6-7 election.

Pro-Awami League lawyers' panel, Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, got 10 executive posts, including that of secretary.

Mahbub Uddin Khokon told The Daily Star that he has yet to receive any such letter.

"I have been elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association. The responsibility of the post has automatically come to me. I will remain president until a newly elected president takes responsibility," he said.