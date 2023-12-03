Dnet holds free health camp

Dnet, a social enterprise, held a daylong free health camp for urban adolescents at Udayan Uchcha Madhyamik Bidyalaya yesterday.

The camp introduced a national adolescent health website and mobile app. It conducted basic physical examinations and provided awareness on sexual and reproductive health, nutrition, child marriage, hygiene, and mental health among students of class VI to X. It was organised with the technical support of Unicef Bangladesh. The initiative was also supported by the Directorate General of Family Planning, DGHS, and Ministry of Education.

Principal of Udayan Uchcha Madhyamik Bidyalaya Jahura Begum, joint director of Dnet Asif Ahmed Tonmoy, and Md Monjur Hossain from DGFP, among others, spoke at the event.