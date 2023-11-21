DNCC to use GPRS to monitor city plants

Dhaka, if all the trees had GPRS technology embedded. Image: Tech & Startup/Dall-E

The Dhaka North City Corporation has initiated a project to monitor and maintain newly planted trees across the DNCC jurisdiction using General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) technology.

This initiative was inaugurated at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council auditorium on November 18.

According to officials associated with the project, trees are being planted on sidewalks, medians, and in various slums within the DNCC jurisdiction, in collaboration with Shakti Foundation and MetLife Foundation.

These trees are located in strategic areas from Jahangir Gate to Bangladesh Army Stadium and from the Bijoy Sarani intersection to Farmgate.

Shakti Foundation will undertake the maintenance of these trees for the next year under the supervision of DNCC.

GPRS technology will be used to number and map the trees. GPRS is a packet-oriented mobile data standard on the 2G and 3G cellular communication networks. It provides moderate-speed data transfer, by using unused Time Division Multiple Access channels in, for instance, the GSM system.

GPRS is an enhancement over the basic features of GSM, allowing for data transmission and internet access to mobile phones and computers.

It's widely used in various applications such as browsing the internet, sending multimedia messages, and accessing emails on mobile devices.

Beyond personal communication, GPRS technology finds its utility in fields like telematics, tracking systems, and in the agricultural sector for precision farming, where it facilitates real-time data transmission and monitoring.