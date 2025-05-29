DNCC sets up control room to address waterlogging

In response to sudden heavy rainfall, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has set up a control room to take swift and effective action in resolving waterlogging across areas under its jurisdiction.

Residents have been requested to report any instances of waterlogging by calling the DNCC hotline at 16106 or the control room mobile number 01733982486.

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz said immediate measures will be taken to address waterlogging problems in the northern parts of Dhaka upon receiving complaints.