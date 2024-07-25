DNCC resumes household waste collection: mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation has removed around 10,000 tonnes of garbage, generated during the recent violence on different city roads in DNCC areas.

An official of DNCC said they started clearing up the garbage, including bricks, felled trees, and grilles of medians on Monday night and completed it by Tuesday noon.

DNCC has collected garbage from different roads in the Pragati Sarani, Badda, Rampura, Mohakhali, Banani, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Mirpur, Uttara, and Mohammadpur areas.

He said they also resumed collecting regular household garbage.

Meanwhile, DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam and LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam yesterday visited the DNCC Zone-10 office at Mirpur-10 to witness the damaged vehicles.

Miscreants have vandalised various offices and facilities of DNCC aiming to make DNCC unable to provide services to the people of the city, said the mayor.

"A total of 67 DNCC vehicles have been damaged. Of these, 29 garbage-carrying vehicles were completely charred, alongside 21 jeeps used by officers," he said.

In response to a query, the DNCC mayor said, "A committee has been formed to assess DNCC's total loss due to the violence. The ministry is working to assess the extent of the damage. However, initially, DNCC has calculated a loss of at least Tk 205 crore."

As per the instruction of the prime minister they have increased working hours, and increased car trips to remove all the garbage, said Atiqul.

Tazul said, "Miscreants set fire to the city corporation's garbage trucks. They set fire to the metro rail. Already severe traffic jams have taken place in the capital today (yesterday) due to an arson attack on the metro rail. Those who carried out such sabotage will be brought to justice."