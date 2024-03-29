DNCC relocates its Karwan Bazar office

Staffers of DNCC’s Karwan Bazar office sort and pack documents, machines, and furniture while a truck waits outside to transport them to the temporary office in Mohammadpur. Around 176 permanent and 180 make-shift shops at Karwan Bazar will also be relocated to Gabtoli after Eid, as the existing structures are risky and may lead to accidents. The photo was taken yesterday. Photo: Amran Hossain

The relocation of Karwan Bazar began yesterday with the shifting of Dhaka North City Corporation's office.

"The current office building in Karwan Bazar is risky. So, we are relocating the corporation's zone-5 office to Mohammadpur Community Centre, beside Shia Mosque. A temporary office will be set up there," said the zone's executive officer Motakabbir Ahmed.

The office will be fully evacuated before Eid as its demolision will begin later. Furthermore, 176 permanent and 180 make-shift shops at Karwan Bazar will be shifted to Gabtoli after Eid.

The decision came following a meeting with traders on March 18. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was in attendance.

Speaking at the discussion, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said the wholesale kitchen market in Karwan bazar is risky and may collapse at any minute.