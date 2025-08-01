DNCC to recover 1,500 acres of waterbodies

The Dhaka North City Corporation has launched a coordinated initiative to recover and protect approximately 1,500 acres of wetlands and waterbodies in the city, in line with Rajuk's Detailed Area Plan.

In coordination with Rajuk, DNCC officially began the operation yesterday. As part of the initiative, DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz inaugurated the installation of warning signboards in Aftabnagar, Dhaka. The signboards caution against the sale or purchase of land or any changes in land use within the designated reservoir plots as proposed in the DAP.

A total of 377 plots covering 185 acres of wetlands have had official prohibition signboards installed: 187 plots in Satarkul Mouza, 172 in Badda Mouza, and 18 in Sutibhola Mouza.

Operations will also be conducted in DNCC areas to prevent the transfer of land designated as wetlands under the DAP, with further signboards to be installed accordingly.

Azaz said, "If we put up these boards now, anyone looking to buy plots here will see that the government has officially declared the area a reservoir. As a result, general buyers will refrain from purchasing plots built on illegally filled wetlands."

Rajuk Chairman Md Riazul Islam was also present at the event.