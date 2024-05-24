DNCC realises Tk 3 lakh fine, files 16 cases

Around Tk 3 lakh was collected in fines and 16 cases were filed against home owners who had Aedes mosquito larvae in their buildings during a month-long drive of Dhaka North City Corporation that concluded yesterday.

During the drive, teams of DNCC visited around 1.67 lakh houses across 54 wards of DNCC and conducted awareness rallies led by ward councillors, says a press release.

On April 22, DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam inaugurated the month-long public awareness campaign in 54 wards of DNCC to prevent dengue in Mirpur Rupnagar area of the capital.

Along with the month-long awareness campaign activities, drives to control mosquitoes also conducted yesterday.

The city corporation is also buying abandoned materials, which can hold water and breed the larvae of Aedes. Can shells, discarded polythene, packets of chips, ice cream cups, yogurt cups, old tyres, commodes, paint cans, etc are being sold for cash to DNCC councilors by locals, the press release adds.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, at least 31 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning. With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients reached to 2,714 this year, while the number of deaths stood at 33.