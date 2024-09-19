DNCC launches weeklong anti-mosquito drive to combat dengue

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) today initiated a weeklong special anti-mosquito campaign aimed at controlling the spread of Aedes mosquitoes, the primary carriers of the dengue virus.

The campaign was inaugurated by DNCC's Chief Executive Officer, Meer Khairul Alam, and will continue until September 25.

The drive, which covers all DNCC wards simultaneously, also focuses on raising public awareness about dengue prevention.

Speaking at the event, Khairul said, "The city corporation regularly undertakes mosquito control efforts, but with the recent uptick in dengue cases, we have launched this special drive across all wards. Alongside mosquito eradication and routine cleaning activities, we are also prioritising public awareness."

Students from various educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and madrasas, have joined DNCC's efforts.

Additionally, members of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC), scouts, and girls guide are participating in the awareness campaign.

"This programme will be instrumental in controlling the dengue virus with the support of all," he said.

Mobile courts, led by magistrates, will also be deployed as part of the campaign. Initially, they will issue warnings, but legal action will be taken if Aedes larvae are found due to negligence, he added.

Khairul also acknowledged the absenteeism of some ward councilors in supervising mosquito control activities.

To address this, DNCC has formed a special monitoring team consisting of officials from various departments to ensure proper oversight across all wards, he said.