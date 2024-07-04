DNCC launches school bus

Bangladesh
The Dhaka North City Corporation yesterday introduced school bus service on a pilot basis in a bid to mitigate traffic congestion and ensure safety of students.

As part of the initiative, three buses were given to Banani Bidyaniketan School for transporting its students.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said these buses will have modern technology including CCTV cameras and app-based tracking system to ensure safety of children.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury and DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman were present at the event.

