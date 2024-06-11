DNCC knocks down 25 illegal shops, 6 buildings

Dhaka North City Corporation yesterday demolished 25 illegal shops and six multi-storied buildings at Dakkhinkhan's Jamtala, adjacent to Uttara Azampur railway line.

DNCC Chief Property Officer Dr Mohammad Mahe Alam and Executive Magistrate Mahmudul Hasan led the drive, in presence of DNCC mayor Md Atiqul Islam.

Narrow roads and waterlogging are two major problems in Dakkhinkhan and Uttarkhan areas, said the mayor.

"Road widening and drainage construction projects are underway in this area. However, people are not leaving space for road widening. Drainage cannot be constructed to remove waterlogging due to the Illegally constructed buildings," he also said.

Eviction of illegal structures will be continued to widen roads and solve waterlogging problems, he said. "In coordination with Rajuk, we are identifying buildings that encroached on roads during construction," he said, adding roads need to be 20 feet wide to solve the waterlogging problem permanently in new DNCC wards.

The population in this area is increasing day by day, so there is no alternative to planned sustainable development, he said.