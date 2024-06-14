DNCC, DSCC gear up for swift removal of waste

The Dhaka South City Corporation and Dhaka North City Corporation have announced comprehensive plans to ensure timely and efficient removal of sacrificial animal waste during Eid-ul-Azha.

A combined workforce of over 18,000 sanitation workers will be deployed to manage the waste within the city, with both corporations committed to clearing the waste within 24 hours.

DNCC and DSCC have come up with separate plans to clean up the waste of sacrificial animals.

DSCC has mobilised approximately 9,497 employees to handle the cleanup. In addition to DSCC's own garbage vehicles, 360 cars from the organisation will be used in the operation.

To aid residents, DSCC will distribute 1.40 lakh eco-friendly biodegradable bags along with bleaching powder and disinfectants. A dedicated water vehicle will also be on-site to clean the areas after waste collection.

Abu Nasher, spokesperson for DSCC, said, "We will take all measures to ensure waste disposal during Eid. We also want help from residents. If they help us, it will be easier."

Meanwhile, DNCC will deploy 9,337 employees for the waste management task.

On the first day of Eid, 480 vehicles will be utilised. DNCC will distribute one lakh eco-friendly biodegradable bags along with bleaching powder and disinfectants. Dedicated water vehicles will also be on-site to clean the areas after waste collection.

DNCC's spokesperson Mokbul Hossain told The Daily Star, "We are fully prepared to give the city dwellers a clean city after Eid. We are including 48 garbage trucks and 32 dump trucks for this year's waste management."

Earlier, DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh assured the public that the waste generated from sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha will be swiftly cleared within 24 hours on the first day.

DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam announced that they will dispose of sacrificial animal waste within six hours on Eid Day.