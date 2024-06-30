DNCC drive: 70 structures demolished, 20 bighas of land recovered

Around 70 illegal structures were demolished and 20 bighas of land were recovered during the three-day eviction drive conducted by the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in Mohammadpur area.

The drive began around 10:30am on Thursday and continued till this afternoon.

Besides, 10 tonnes of waste from Ramchandrapur canal was removed and excavation work was carried out during the drive.

On the final day, the raid was conducted in Mohammadpur Satmasjid housing area. The evacuation was scheduled to start at 10:30am but was delayed due to rain and began at 12:30pm.

DNCC Zone 5 Regional Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed and DNCC Property Officer and Executive Magistrate Mahbub Hasan led the drive.

DNCC chief property officer Mohammad Mahe Alam and local councilor Asif Ahmed were present at the time.

A commercial firm and a few individuals had been carrying on business activities for a long time occupying the canal and the banks of the canal.

Under the direction of DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, the city corporation is conducting regular operations to free various canals.