DNCC to designate specific roads for cycling twice a month: Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam today announced plans to designate specific roads in the DNCC area for cycling two days each month.

The mayor made the announcement while participating in the "Pedal for Planet" cycling rally organised by Jaago Foundation and Volunteer for Bangladesh this morning.

The rally, aimed at raising awareness about carbon emissions and environmental protection, started from the Sangsad Bhaban at 8:00am and proceeded through Bijoy Sarani, Mohakhali, and Banani before ending at Gulshan-2 intersection.

A total of 350 cyclists participated in the event.

"Physical exercise and sports are essential for building a drug-free and healthy society. Cycling is an excellent form of exercise. Many people are suffering from various diseases including body aches and headaches due to not playing any sports or exercising. Therefore, it is necessary to play sports and exercise for good health," said the mayor.

"The environment is being damaged in many ways due to climate change. Carbon emissions are increasing due to various vehicles. But the bicycle is an environmentally friendly vehicle that does not emit any carbon. So, we are encouraging cycling. We will create cycle lanes," he said.

The mayor further addressed DNCC's commitment to protecting green spaces within the city.

"We will not allow shopping malls to be built in Anwara Park at Farmgate. It will remain a park for people to walk and exercise," he added.

Jaago Foundation Founder and Executive Director Korvi Rakhsan was also present at the rally along with others.