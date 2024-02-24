Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sat Feb 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 04:40 AM

Bangladesh

DNCC demolishes 10-storey building

It occupied 70pc of Lautola canal land
Staff Correspondent
The Dhaka North City Corporation yesterday demolished illegal structures including a 10-storey under-construction building on the bank of Lautola canal at Mohammadpur's Basila in Dhaka.

The  under-construction building occupied  70 percent of the canal, said DNCC officials.

DNCC zone-5 regional executive officer Motakabbir Ahmed led the eviction drive in presence of Mayor Atiqul Islam.

Besides, 1,500 volunteers of BD Clean, a voluntary organisation, assisted DNCC in cleaning the canal at the same time.

Regarding encroachment, the mayor said anything constructed within 100 feet of the canal will be demolished. "The canals will be restored to their previous form by freeing them from pollution and encroachment," he said.

Apart from the under-construction building, two other one-storey buildings were also demolished. Mohammad Mahe Alam, chief property officer of DNCC, said the eviction drive will continue.

