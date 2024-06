Dhaka North City Corporation has removed 100 percent of the waste generated during Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a report from DNCC's waste management department, a total of 4,009 tonnes of waste was removed from 9:00am to 5:00pm on the second day of Eid.

Yesterday, the DNCC started removing waste from 2:00pm and completed 100 percent waste removal in all wards in six hours.

About 10,374 tonnes of waste was removed.