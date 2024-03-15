Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

DNCC cleaner dies as pick-up hits her

Fellows block road in protest
A cleaner of Dhaka North City Corporation was killed after a pick-up truck hit her near the Gabtoli bus terminal yesterday.

Following the incident, around 1,500 DNCC cleaners blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway in protest.

Amena Begum, 45, was on her way to work around 5:45am when the truck hit her on Gabtoli-Dwipnagar-Mohammadpur road, said DMP Assistant Commissioner Mofizur Rahman Palash.

The truck was seized and its driver was arrested, he added.

The blockade resulted in long tailbacks on both sides of the road. Police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

Legal action is under process at Darus Salam Police Station, added the assistant commissioner.

