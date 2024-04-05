DNCC to buy discarded items

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has decided to purchase discarded items left in the open from people to tackle dengue outbreak.

At the 26th council meeting, held at the hall room of Gulshan-2 Nagar Bhaban in the capital yesterday, DNCC decided to buy polythene, chips packets, coconut shells, and more to curb Aedes mosquito breeding.

Anyone can collect cash by depositing specified items at ward councillor offices.

The cleaners will regularly collect the abandoned items in each ward and remove them at the nearest Secondary Transfer Station (STS).

Prices were set at Tk 100 for 100 packets of chips, Tk 100 for 10 ice cream cups, Tk 50 per kg for unused polythene, and Tk 2 per green coconut shell.

Additionally, each clay/plastic/melamine/ceramic container will be purchased at Tk 3, each abandoned tyre at Tk 50, each condensed milk container, abandoned commodes/basins at Tk 100, and other discarded plastic items at Tk 10 per kg.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "A campaign will be launched after Eid, led by ward councillors, to raise dengue awareness."

The initiative includes view-exchange meetings and rallies involving local dignitaries, politicians, imams, teachers, and students to educate on dengue prevention, he said.

Atiqul said it is important to raise awareness among the people regarding dengue, adding that "Water cannot be allowed to accumulate on the roof, balcony, abandoned tyres, coconut shells, earthenware pots, food packets, or unused commodes."