DMTCL to hand over Anowara park to DNCC in Sept

Demolition of existing structures to begin in late Aug

DNCC plans walkways, tree planting, and book cafe

Park has been used for metro rail construction since 2018

Urban planners stress need to preserve green space at Farmgate

Half of park already lost to metro rail, expressway projects

After missing its initial deadline to hand over Anowara Park in Farmgate, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited is now planning to transfer the site to Dhaka North City Corporation in September, following the removal of all existing structures.

Khondaker Ehteshamul Kabir, secretary of DMTCL, said the company needs to initiate a tender process to demolish its office located within the park.

"We may begin demolition work in the latter part of August, which should take around 15 days to complete. Afterwards, we will hand it over to DNCC," he said.

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz said the handover was initially scheduled for July.

"Whenever we receive it, we will start renovating the park for public use," he said. "We will construct boundary walls, develop walkways, plant trees, and ensure seating arrangements. There will also be a book café."

Azaz said DNCC is currently working on a design for the park. "We aim to establish libraries at every playground and park in the DNCC area. One design is already prepared, and we are waiting for another before finalising."

A large portion of Anowara Park has been used to store construction materials and for operational purposes related to DMTCL's metro rail project since construction began at the Farmgate end in late 2018.

The Agargaon-Motijheel section of the country's first metro rail (MRT-6) was opened to the public on November 5.

Urban planners have urged that the site be preserved as a park, given the city's acute shortage of open spaces, especially in the congested Farmgate area.

Adil Mohammad Khan, current president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, said DMTCL initially planned to build a station plaza on the site but backed off following protests from environmentalists and urban planners. "Despite this, they seem unwilling to relinquish control of the site," he added.

According to Adil, around 50 percent of the park's space has already been lost to the metro rail and elevated expressway projects. "But the remaining area must be made available to the public as a park," he said.

He said while the city has many areas for commercial activity, what it lacks are parks, open spaces, and playgrounds.

"A park or playground beside a metro rail station is ideal, offering a breathing space in a congested area like Farmgate. The design should reflect this need," he said.

"Farmgate is where most people in Dhaka will get on and off the metro rail. So, a public breathing space is essential here. City dwellers will not accept anything other than a park at this location," Adil said.