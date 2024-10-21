DMP's 15-day Traffic Week starts to raise public awareness

Traffic Week 2024 started from today and will be observed until November 4 in order to raise public awareness, improve traffic management, and restore order on the roads in the capital.

The Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has outlined a comprehensive programme for this occassion of the 15-day traffic week.

The inauguration ceremony took place at noon with a procession at Rajarbagh Police Lines. Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Mohammad Jahangir Alam Chowdhury attended the event as the chief guest.

Special guests including Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz, special assistant for Defence and National Solidarity Development to the chief advisor; Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, advisor to the Ministry of Youth and Sports; and Mohammad Mainul Islam, inspector general of police, attended the event.

The programme was presided over by Mainul Hassan, Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

As part of the Traffic Week 2024, DMP's Traffic Division has organised various awareness programmes. These include distributing leaflets to drivers, passengers, and pedestrians; conducting sessions on traffic signs; raising public awareness about the Road Transport Act; placing banners at key locations; screening traffic awareness videos; and holding exchange meetings with workers, bus owners, and students and teachers from different schools, colleges, and universities.

The campaign will also feature participation from Rover Scouts, Red Crescent, Girls Guide, BNCC members, and students from various educational institutions.

The DMP urges the city's residents to actively participate and cooperate to ensure the smooth and successful implementation of the traffic week.