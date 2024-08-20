DMP suspends cop for gagging student

Inspector (Operations) Arshad Hossain of Shahbagh Police Station, who was pictured gagging the mouth of a student during a protest on July 31, was suspended on Sunday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner suspended him citing his unprofessional conduct.

Arshad gagged the mouth of Nahidul Islam, a student of political science department at New Model Degree College in Dhaka, during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's "March for Justice" programme.

Despite being a member of a disciplined police force, his unprofessional actions have created adverse perception about the activities of police and tarnished the image of the police force, a DMP official said.

A photo of the incident was widely shared and also inspired graffiti on a wall of Dhaka University.