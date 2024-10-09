DMP police stations to get 50 new cars

186 vehicles damaged during mass uprising

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has planned to provide 50 new vehicles to its police stations from its own fund to enhance the efficiency of the police force and further improve the law and order.

During the mass uprising, a total of 186 police vehicles were damaged. Of these, 97 were severely burned beyond repair, the DMP sources said.

As per the plan, DMP Additional Commissioner (Logistics, Finance and Procurement) Hasan Md Shawkat Ali today has already handed over 10 new patrolling vehicles to 10 police stations at Rajarbagh Police Lines.

The police stations are Uttara Purba, Gulshan, Tejgaon, Kadamtali, Jatrabari, Kamrangirchar, Sabujbagh, Khilgaon, Motijheel and New Market.

Shawkat Ali said the vehicles were provided to increase the capacity of the police stations and patrolling.

"The dynamism in the activities of police will be enhanced further by adding cars to the DMP fleet and it will play a more effective role in containing crimes," he said.

Replying to a query about the number of vehicles damaged during the mass uprising, the police officials said 97 out of 186 vehicles of the DMP's 22 police stations were burnt in the recent movement, causing losses of Tk nine crore.

The DMP commissioner has taken the initiative to add 50 vehicles to its fleet from his own fund, he said, adding initially 10 vehicles were added today and 40 more would be added in phases.

DMP's joint police commissioner (transport) Samsun Nahar and deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Talebur Rahman, among others, were present.