DMP plans security measure for Bijaya Dashami rally

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has planned an extensive security measure for the Bijaya Dashami procession and idol immersion tomorrow, marking the conclusion of the Hindu community's major religious festival, Durga Puja.

The plan aims to ensure a festive and smooth celebration, said a DMP press release.

The proposed route for the immersion procession will begin at Dhakeshwari National Temple, moving through Palashi Mor, Jagannath Hall, Central Shaheed Minar, Doel Chattar, High Court Bot Tala, Government Employees Hospital, Police Headquarters, Nagar Bhaban, Golap Shah Mazar, Bangabandhu Square, Gulistan, Nawabpur Level Crossing, Nawabpur Road, Mansi Hall Crossing, Rathkhola Mor, Ray Saheb Bazar Mor, Shankharibazar, Jagannath University, Sadarghat Bata Crossing, Patuatuli Mor/Sadarghat Terminal Mor, and finally end at Wiseghat.

In addition to the usual security measures, traffic police will be deployed for the Vijaya procession and idol immersion.

Three control rooms have been set up in the areas of Dhakeshwari National Temple, Palashi Mor, and Bahadur Shah Park. Additionally, watchtowers have been installed at Palashi Mor, Ray Saheb Bazar, and Wiseghat.

A dog squad, bomb disposal unit, crime scene team, and SWAT team will be on standby around the clock.

DMP has urged all participants to follow the designated times and routes strictly.