DMP launches 'Quick Response Teams' to assist SSC examinees

The traffic department of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will deploy Quick Response Teams (QRT) to deal with any problem examinees of the upcoming SSC and equivalent examinations may face.

Monibur Rahman, additional commissioner (traffic) of the DMP said this while addressing a briefing on "Proper Traffic Management on the Occasion of SSC Examination 2024" at the media centre today.

The traffic department have several plans for the upcoming SSC, Dakhil, and vocational examinations, he said.

"SSC exam is a significant event in which a significant number of students take part. We have made several plans to help them," he said.

He said that separate QRT will be formed by each zone of the traffic division of DMP for this purpose.

"In case of any emergency, assistance can be availed by calling the national emergency helpline number 999. In this case, the traffic department will try to provide all kinds of cooperation," said the additional commissioner.

He requested the examinees and their guardians to keep in mind the traffic congestion before they start for the examination centre.

"The day before the start of the test, know the location of the centre well and get a clear idea of which route to take," the traffic department chief suggested the students.