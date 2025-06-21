DMP issues statement on UIU student protest in Badda

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a statement regarding a demonstration by students of United International University (UIU), located on Madani Avenue in Dhaka's Badda.

According to the statement, around 30 to 40 students had gathered at the Nababazar intersection around 8:30am today as part of a pre-announced programme.

The protesters had blocked the road, disrupting traffic, while pressing for demands, including the withdrawal of expulsion orders against some students, according to the DMP.

Police personnel on duty spoke to the protesters multiple times, requesting them to clear the road. However, the students did not comply, the statement said, adding that around 10:30am, police attempted to remove them from the street to restore traffic flow, which led to a brief scuffle.

The students were then moved from the road, according to the statement signed by Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of DMP.

Shortly after, at 10:45am, the protesters regrouped and resumed the blockade.

Additional police were deployed to the scene, and efforts are ongoing to resolve the matter through discussions with university representatives and students.

The DMP said it has so far handled the situation without using force and warned against the spread of "completely baseless" and misleading information on social media regarding the protest.

The DMP urged all relevant people to refrain from disseminating confusion regarding the incident.

It also noted that vehicular movement on one side of the Badda-Kuril road remains uninterrupted.