DMP issues directives for 31st night

Dhaka Metropolitan Police yesterday issued some directives over the 31st night celebration in the capital.

No gatherings or festivities can be held at road intersections, flyovers, streets, and public places in Dhaka on December 31 night, said a press release signed by DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman.

No events, gatherings, and cultural events can be held in open spaces, and no firecrackers, crackers, and lanterns shall be flown or bought or sold anywhere, the release read.

No outsider or vehicle will be allowed to enter the Dhaka University area after 6:00pm. Only vehicles carrying DU stickers can enter by providing identification.

The teachers, students, officers, and employees living on the DU campus will have to return to their respective areas by 8:00pm on December 31. In case of entry after 8:00pm, they will have to show their identity cards to policemen on duty.

Also, outsiders will not be allowed to enter Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara areas after 8:00pm. However, residents of these areas can enter through Kamal Ataturk Avenue (Kakoli Crossing) and Mohakhali Amtali Crossing subject to identification after the scheduled time.

Residents of Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara areas have been requested to return to their respective areas by 8:00pm on December 31.

Citizens who do not live in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, and DU areas are discouraged from visiting these areas on 31st night.

No gathering or event can be held in Hatirjheel after 6:00pm and no vehicle can be stopped or parked there.

No bars in Dhaka can be kept open after 6:00pm on December 31.

Residential hotels will be able to hold events under their own management on a limited scale.

No licensed firearms can be carried to residential hotels, restaurants, public gatherings, and events in Dhaka from 6:00pm on December 31, 2023 till 5:00am on January 1, 2024, the release added.