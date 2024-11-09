Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Nov 9, 2024 04:36 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 04:48 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

DMP files 2,166 cases, imposes Tk 76.28 lakh fines in traffic crackdown

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Nov 9, 2024 04:36 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 04:48 PM

The traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed 2,166 cases and imposed Tk 76.28 lakh fines during drives against traffic rule violators on Thursday and yesterday.

According to a media release from Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (Media) of the DMP, 184 vehicles were impounded, and 94 others were towed as part of the operation across various areas in Dhaka

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The drive will continue in order to maintain traffic discipline in the capital, he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিমা
|অর্থনীতি

১১ লাখ বিমাকারীর ৩,৬৪৩ কোটি টাকার দাবি নিষ্পত্তিতে অনিশ্চয়তা

সংশ্লিষ্ট কর্মকর্তা ও বিশেষজ্ঞরা এই সংকটের জন্য অপরিকল্পিত ও মন্দ বিনিয়োগ, এজেন্টদের উচ্চহারের কমিশন নেওয়া ও অত্যধিক ব্যবস্থাপনা খরচকে দায়ী করেছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নেতিবাচক বক্তব্যে ফ্যাসিস্টরা আবারও মাথা তুলছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

১৫ মিনিট আগে