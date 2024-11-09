DMP files 2,166 cases, imposes Tk 76.28 lakh fines in traffic crackdown

The traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed 2,166 cases and imposed Tk 76.28 lakh fines during drives against traffic rule violators on Thursday and yesterday.

According to a media release from Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (Media) of the DMP, 184 vehicles were impounded, and 94 others were towed as part of the operation across various areas in Dhaka

The drive will continue in order to maintain traffic discipline in the capital, he said.