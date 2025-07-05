DMP enforces stringent security around Tazia processions

To prevent any untoward incidents, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has put in place extensive security measures across the capital ahead of tomorrow's Tazia processions and other Holy Ashura events.

DMP has also banned carrying sharp weapons and using firecrackers during the processions, citing public safety concerns, according to a notice issued today.

The largest Tazia procession marking Holy Ashura will begin at 10:00am tomorrow, making its way to Dhanmondi Lake Karbala.

The procession will pass through Hussaini Dalan Gate No 1, Bakshi Bazar Lane, Lalbagh Chowrasta Mor, Shaheed Mazar Road, Etimkhana Mor, Azimpur Chowrasta, Nilkhet Mor, Mirpur Road, Dhaka College, Science Laboratory, Dhanmondi Residential Area, BGB Gate No 4, and Sat Masjid.

Aditionally, specialised units will be ready to deal with any situation.

Items such as knives, daggers, swords, spears, iron rods, and flammable materials are strictly prohibited as they pose risks to public safety, the notice said.

The DMP noted that such items, often seen in previous processions, have caused injuries and spread panic among the public.

Adequate volunteers have been deployed to maintain law and order during the procession.

The police will be responsible for maintaining overall law and order and controlling traffic management, he said.

The security measures include the installation of adequate CCTV cameras and the deployment of law enforcement agencies, including police, members of Detective Branch (DB), SWAT, bomb disposal team and traffic police.

A section of the DB will be in plainclothes to monitor the situation on the occasion.

A coordination meeting of the DMP was held on security, law and order and traffic management in Dhaka Metropolitan area with the aim of celebrating the upcoming Holy Ashura and Tazia/Mourning Procession programmes amidst solemnity and religious manners at its office on Thursday.

Emerging from the meeting, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) and DMP Acting Commissioner Md Sarwar said, "We have taken all-inclusive security arrangements for peaceful celebrations of various programmes marking the Holy Ashura,"

Sarwar said that adequate security arrangements have already been made at the Hussaini Dalan Imambara, Bora Katra, Mohammadpur Bihari Camp, Shia Mosque, Bibika Rowza, Mirpur Pallabi Bihari Camp and other places where the holy Ashura will be celebrated with religious solemnity.

The DMP has requested all to use alternative routes to avoid traffic jams during the Tazia procession.