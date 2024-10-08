DMP Commissioner seeks public help to locate officers who went into hiding

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mainul Hasan urged the public today to assist in locating police officers who went into hiding after being involved in the suppression of student and public protests in July and August.

Some officers have been missing since August 5 and have yet to return to duty.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka, the DMP commissioner acknowledged the situation, saying that some officers may have fled.

"We believe some officers have gone into hiding," he said.

He appealed for public cooperation to track down these officers.

"We hope that people from all levels of society will help us by providing information about their whereabouts. While we are making every effort to locate them, your support is crucial," Hasan said.

He also addressed legal actions taken in response to incidents at various police stations on August 5, which resulted in the deaths of several police officers.

He specifically mentioned cases filed regarding incidents at Jatrabari and Uttara East police stations, with more cases still pending.

"We have taken legal measures in response to the unfortunate incidents at multiple stations across the capital," he confirmed.

When asked about the police's ability to return to normal operations, Hasan acknowledged that there had been a temporary work disruption but reassured the public that police services had since resumed. He assured the public that the police would perform their duties with strong resolve, especially ahead of the Durga Puja festival, with no disruptions in service.

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Mahfuj Alam, senior DMP officials, and leaders of the Bangladesh Puja Celebration Committee were also present during the commissioner's visit to the temple.