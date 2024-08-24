DMP commissioner outlines plans to restore public trust

Police interrogated the arrested VIPs (Very Important People) to know about those, who provided money, advice, and statements against the students' movement, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Mainul Hasan said today.

He came up with the remark in reply to a reporter's query at the "Commissioner's Meet the Press" at the media centre in the capital's Minto Road .

This was his first briefing since taking the office on August 7.

Mainul provided updates on the investigation against several high-profile arrestees, including former ministers, a state minister, and an advisor from the previous government. These individuals are being interrogated to determine if they provided financial support, advice, or made statements against the students' movement, he said.

Mainul emphasised that the police are focused on uncovering any involvement in undermining the protests.

The commissioner also addressed the issue of unprofessional behaviour of law enforcers, which he attributed to a loss of public trust.

The unprofessional officials still remain in the posts, he said adding, "How the trust can be brought back by keeping these officials in the chair."

"This is an ongoing process. It may take some time. But you [addressing journalist] will see clean policing. Those [unprofessional officials] will not be in posts, who create a crisis on trust," he added.

"The legal system is an ongoing process. It may take comparative time. The issue of departmental action is ongoing," he said.

"We want to create a well-disciplined police force… where all policemen will work professionally," he said.

Asked about the unprofessional officers who might be evading accountability, the commissioner noted that their whereabouts are currently unknown but efforts are being made to address these issues.

He also refuted claims that favouritism based on district affiliations influences police appointments, asserting that professionalism should be the sole criterion for police roles.

Regarding "corruption" within the police force, Mainul pledged to form a professional police service devoid of corruption, irregularities, and injustice. He acknowledged the challenge of rebuilding trust and called for public support in overcoming the current crisis.

During the movement, the leaders and activists of Chhatra League, Jubo League, and Awami League's front organisations opened fire with weapons.

In this regard, Mainul said that along with many licenced weapons, illegal weapons were also used.

Asked how long it would take to overcome the trust and crisis, the commissioner said, "It cannot be said with certainty. We are trying, we want everyone's support in this regard. Police cannot recover from trauma without everyone's support."