DMP chief asks police to behave politely with citizens

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Mainul Hassan today called upon the policemen to behave politely with citizens, saying there is no scope for any unprofessional behaviour and negligence while performing their duties.

"Police is an organised force governed by laws and regulations. While on duty, they should show their superiority through their uniform, presentation, service and firmness," he said while holding a view-exchange meeting with the members of Diplomatic Security Division of the DMP.

Deputy police commissioner Mohammad Nure Alam of the Diplomatic Security Division presided over the function.

The DMP commissioner urged all the members of the Diplomatic Security Division to work with the utmost professionalism and sincerity in providing security and services to foreign diplomats stationed in Bangladesh.

Mainul, at the start of his speech, prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls of the people who were martyred recently during the student people uprising and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families.

He also recalled the contributions of the policemen, who were killed and injured in the line of duty. The DMP chief said the treatment of wounded policemen would be ensured.

The DMP commissioner warned all the members of the Diplomatic Security Division not to make any unprofessional behaviour which can tarnish the image of the force and the country as well.