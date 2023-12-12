DMP chalks out security plans for the capital

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has chalked out security plans for the capital on the occasion of Christmas and the New Year's Eve.

Security will be ensured in the capital to maintain law and order situation and traffic management around these two major festivals, said DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman at a coordination meeting at DMP Headquarters yesterday.

Adequate police personnel in both uniform and plainclothes will be deployed at each church on Christmas. Entry points to the churches will be regulated through archways, with metal detectors and manual searches conducted for all visitors, Biplab Kumar Sarkar, DMP's joint commissioner (operations), said briefing the plans.

The measures will also include security sweeps by dog squads, assistance from fire services and ambulance, and uninterrupted power supply within church premises. Floating shops, hawkers, and the entry of bags into the church area will be prohibited.

On the 31st night, DJ parties, playing of music in open spaces or on house rooftops and exploding firecrackers will be strictly prohibited.

Entry into the Dhaka University area on the 31st night will require an ID card, and vehicles must display a university sticker. Individuals are advised to use Shahbagh and Nilkhet intersections for entering DU campus.