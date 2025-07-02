DMP bans sharp items, fire crackers during Tajia processions

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned a number of sharp items and firecrackers from the Tajia processions scheduled to take place in observance of holy Ashura on July 6, citing public safety.

According to a public notice issued today, carrying sharp weapons such as knives, daggers, swords, spears, iron rods and flammable materials that could pose a threat to public safety during the Tajia processions has been strictly prohibited.

Such items, which have been carried by the procession participants in the past, often lead to injuries and create panic among the public, it said.

The order remains in effect from the beginning to the end of the Tajia processions.