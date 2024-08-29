DMP bans rallies, meetings near SC, Justice Bhaban

All kinds of meetings, rallies, processions, processions, and demonstrations are prohibited near the chief justice's official residence, Justice Bhaban, Judges Complex, the main gate of the Supreme Court, and the road adjacent to Matsya Bhaban in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has issued a public notice, signed by DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan, in this regard today.

According to the notice, in order to maintain public order, all kinds of meetings, rallies, processions, processions, demonstrations are prohibited near the Chief Justice's official residence, Justice Bhaban, Judges Complex, the main gate of the Supreme Court, and the road adjacent to Matsya Bhaban from tomorrow (August 30) until further notice for the recent emerging situation, as per the power bestowed under section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance (Ordinance No-III/76)."

Earlier, the DMP commissioner banned any kind of meeting, rally, procession, procession, and demonstration in and around the Bangladesh Secretariat and Jamuna, the official residence of the chief adviser, from August 26 until further notice.