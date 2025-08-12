DMP bans rallies around chief justice's residence, SC from tomorrow

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on all kinds of rallies surrounding the official residence of the Chief Justice, Justice Complex and Supreme Court.

The ban will be effective from tomorrow until further notice.

DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali, in a public order, imposed the restriction by virtue of the powers vested in Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance in the interest of maintaining public order.

According to the notice, all types of meetings, rallies, mass gatherings, human chains, sit-in strikes, processions, etc have been banned in front of the official residence of the chief justice, Justice Bhaban, Judges Complex, the main gate of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, Mazar Gate, Jame Masjid Gate, the entrance gate of International Crimes Tribunal 1 and 2, and the Judicial Administration Training Institute building from August 13 until further orders.

In addition, he has also requested that all concerned not obstruct traffic by blocking roads in the name of various demands and protest programs.