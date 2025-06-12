DMP bans gatherings near SC, CJ's residence until further notice

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has once again imposed a ban on public gatherings, processions, and rallies near the official residence of the chief justice, the Supreme Court, and surrounding areas, effective from Saturday until further notice.

In a public notice issued today, DMP also urged all concerned not to block roads in the name of protests or demands, as such actions disrupt vehicular movement.

The ban was imposed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali under Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976, citing the need to maintain public order.

The restricted areas include the vicinity of the chief justice's official residence, the Judges' Complex, the main gates of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, Mazar Gate, Jame Mosque Gate, the entrances to International Crimes Tribunals 1 and 2, and the area in front of the Judicial Administration Training Institute.

Earlier, the DMP had imposed similar bans on these locations, along with other key points, saying that they would remain in effect until further notice.