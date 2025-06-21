DMP bans gatherings near NBR, Bida offices from tomorrow

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on all kinds of gatherings, rallies, and demonstrations in and around the offices of National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) on Agargaon Road in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area from tomorrow.

The restriction, issued in a public notice today, will come into effect at 6:00am tomorrow and remain in place until further notice.

The order, issued under Section 29 of the DMP Ordinance, aims to ensure public safety and security, the notice said.

The ban prohibits all forms of assembly, processions, and rallies in the vicinity of NBR, BIDA, and surrounding establishments stretching from Shishu Mela along Agargaon Road.

The notice was signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sazzat Ali.