DMP appoints new OCs to 13 police stations

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has appointed new officers-in-charge at 13 police stations in the capital.

DMP Commissioner Md Mainul Hasan made the appointments in two separate orders on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The police stations are Dakshinkhan, Pallabi, Gulshan, Vatara, Khilkhet, Ramna, Paltan, Badda, Airport, Mirpur Model, Tejgaon, Dhanmondi, and Uttara West.

On Tuesday, Muhammad Azharul Islam was appointed as OC of Shahbagh Police Station in an order, but the appointment was later cancelled on Wednesday.

Earlier, on August 12, the Police Headquarters in an order transferred 18 OCs of DMP to different police units outside Dhaka. Then again on August 18, PHQ in another order transferred 32 OCs of DMP to different police units outside Dhaka.

All these OCs earlier remained posted to different police stations in Dhaka for years.

Meanwhile, all the metropolitan commissioners, range deputy inspector generals, major posts in PHQ and different police stations, and superintendents of police in 10 districts have already been transferred. Also, on last Sunday, 63 police officers were promoted to the rank of supernumerary DIG, 10 got regular promotions as DIG, and 30 to the rank of SP.

The major reshuffle in the police force came following the ouster of the Awami League government on August 5.